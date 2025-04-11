Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $112.22

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $137.60.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,370,000 after buying an additional 51,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after buying an additional 343,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

