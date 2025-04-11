Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 820370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $84,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,301,946.25. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $2,982,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Buckle by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,173 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile



The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

