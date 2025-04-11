Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $254.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

