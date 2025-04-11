Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a PE ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James E. Snyder purchased 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $74,959.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,675. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $332,699 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

