California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. 584,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,915. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. FMR LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.