Cameco (CCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cameco (TSE: CCO):

4/3/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

4/2/2025 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2025 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2025 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cameco Stock Down 4.3 %

CCO stock opened at C$54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.44.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

