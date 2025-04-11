Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 300,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,585,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 6,485.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Camping World by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 194,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 88,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.