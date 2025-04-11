Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$300.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$284.46.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$231.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$201.24 and a 12-month high of C$264.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$246.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$247.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Macky Tall bought 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,540.64. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

