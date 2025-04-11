Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target to GBX 340

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 430 ($5.58) to GBX 340 ($4.41) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volex Price Performance

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 375 ($4.87). The firm has a market cap of £525.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.94.

Insider Activity

In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £15,932.40 ($20,680.69). Also, insider John Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($35,306.33). Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Volex

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

