Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.38.

TSE CNQ opened at C$36.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.90. The firm has a market cap of C$76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 81,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$3,643,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,256,121.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,351,509 and have sold 128,184 shares worth $5,690,788. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

