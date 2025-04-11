Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.35. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 26,559 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

