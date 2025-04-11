CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Posts Earnings Results

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMDGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CannaPharmaRX Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPMD opened at $0.01 on Friday. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

