CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Posts Earnings Results

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
CannaPharmaRX Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CPMD opened at $0.01 on Friday. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About CannaPharmaRX
