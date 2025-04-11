Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 24.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $278.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

