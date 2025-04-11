Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 267,579 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 291.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,579 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $56,849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $37,311,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,540,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

