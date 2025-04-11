Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.78. 490,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 729,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJ

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$834.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.