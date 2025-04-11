Carl L. Gordon Sells 3,571,428 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMPX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 650,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.40.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
