Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $43,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $336.85 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

