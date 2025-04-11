Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,872.70. The trade was a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock valued at $69,243,820 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $292.84. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.