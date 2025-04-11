Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,278.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 440,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,367,000 after acquiring an additional 408,678 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,710,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.1 %

CAT stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.20.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

