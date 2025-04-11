Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $201.52 and last traded at $202.49. Approximately 1,142,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 857,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,994,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.