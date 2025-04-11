CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$65.02 and last traded at C$65.76, with a volume of 580185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.38.

CCL Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$70.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.20.

In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.98, for a total transaction of C$158,391.18. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total transaction of C$27,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,985. This represents a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 8,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,884 in the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Further Reading

