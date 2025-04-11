Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 3520610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

