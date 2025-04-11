Celestia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68.28 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $351.57 million and $68.28 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00003030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,114,725,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,114,512,657.533895 with 593,976,372.276821 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 2.46681959 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $67,644,511.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

