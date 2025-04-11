Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after buying an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,935 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 928,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

CNC stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.