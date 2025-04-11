CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 12,509 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 20.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of PII stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

