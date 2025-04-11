CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

AES opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

