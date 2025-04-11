CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

Global Payments Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $83.09 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $127.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

