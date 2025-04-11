CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in argenx by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,207,000 after acquiring an additional 824,750 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in argenx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,821,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $546.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.28 and a 200 day moving average of $603.68. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

