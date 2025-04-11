CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $204.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.58.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.