CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.92 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after buying an additional 291,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,225,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

