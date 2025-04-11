CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 100,735 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 423,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -1.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

