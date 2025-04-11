CenterBook Partners LP Sells 790 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $488.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.12 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.26 and its 200 day moving average is $572.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.