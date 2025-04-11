CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Amundi grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

StepStone Group Trading Down 6.3 %

STEP opened at $45.67 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In related news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

