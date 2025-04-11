Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 2490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Ceres Global Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98.

About Ceres Global

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.