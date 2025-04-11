Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 2490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.
Ceres Global Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of C$51.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
