Cerity Partners LLC Buys 519 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $296.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

