Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,540 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,463,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AerCap by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,032,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after purchasing an additional 124,539 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE AER opened at $90.43 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

