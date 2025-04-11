Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,073 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,393,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,972,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,305,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 122,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,183,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,488,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

TSLX stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

