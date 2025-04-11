Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 62,505 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1,820.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,169,000 after buying an additional 513,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,337,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after acquiring an additional 160,535 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 157,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

