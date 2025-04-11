Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,293 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,795,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,313 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 1.6 %

SRE opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

