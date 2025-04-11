Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $148.92 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $157.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

