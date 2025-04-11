Cerity Partners LLC Sells 437 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ferrari by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $424.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.48 and its 200 day moving average is $448.73. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

