Cerity Partners LLC Sells 44,882 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.