Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $239,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Masco by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 50,512 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Masco by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 291,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

