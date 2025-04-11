Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 92,179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $7,236,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Halliburton Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

