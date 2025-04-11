Charles W. Allen Sells 65,000 Shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,178,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,215.68. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BTCS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.90. BTCS Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
