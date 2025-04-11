Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8,343.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,205 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $60,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,870,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.06.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $335.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.