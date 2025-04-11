Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.06.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $335.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

