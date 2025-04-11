Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Approximately 389,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 268,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Checkit Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Checkit alerts:

About Checkit

(Get Free Report)

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.