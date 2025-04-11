Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $134.88 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $133.45 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $237.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

