Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $133.45 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.